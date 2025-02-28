Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Stance Against Hindi Imposition Sparks Debates

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes the National Education Policy for its three-language formula, challenging Hindi imposition. Arguing progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition, he questions the necessity of a third language, emphasizing mother tongue and English while denouncing potential impacts on Tamil culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:56 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a fierce critique against the Centre's National Education Policy, labeling the push for Hindi as 'unnecessary' and questioning the need for a third language in schools in the era of Artificial Intelligence. Stalin argues that advanced technology has effectively dismantled language barriers, making additional languages redundant in the school curriculum.

In a series of statements and a detailed letter to his party, the DMK leader reiterated his commitment to protecting Tamil culture, citing historical struggles against Hindi imposition. He accuses the policy of attempting to dominate Tamil culture and insists that students focus on their mother tongue and English to succeed in science and technology fields.

Responding to criticism from the BJP state chief K Annamalai, who accused Stalin of misdirection, the Tamil Nadu leader affirmed that his state's identity would not be compromised. Connecting language policy to broader political issues, Stalin called for assurances from the Central Government regarding legislative representation and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration over proposed delimitation plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

