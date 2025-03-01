Tragic End: The Last Chapter of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

In a tragic discovery in Santa Fe, actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found deceased in their residence, as confirmed by County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

The couple, located in separate rooms, appeared to have been deceased for approximately nine days, based on the last signal from Hackman's pacemaker on February 17th, according to a pathologist's report.

The sheriff ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning and foul play in their deaths, and further investigations are ongoing to determine other potential causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)