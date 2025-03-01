Left Menu

Tragic End: The Last Chapter of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home. Sheriff Mendoza reported that Hackman likely died nine days prior, with no foul play suspected. The cause of their deaths remains undetermined, though carbon monoxide poisoning and trauma have been ruled out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 04:07 IST
Gene Hackman

In a tragic discovery in Santa Fe, actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found deceased in their residence, as confirmed by County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

The couple, located in separate rooms, appeared to have been deceased for approximately nine days, based on the last signal from Hackman's pacemaker on February 17th, according to a pathologist's report.

The sheriff ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning and foul play in their deaths, and further investigations are ongoing to determine other potential causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

