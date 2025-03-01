Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims En Route to Male Madeshwara

A tragic road accident in Kollegal Taluk claimed the lives of five pilgrims heading to Male Madeshwara temple for Maha Shivaratri. Their car collided with a truck, resulting in fatalities. The bodies have been sent for autopsy as the community mourns their loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chamarajanagar | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Kollegal Taluk, five pilgrims en route to the Male Madeshwara temple succumbed to a fatal collision with a truck. The accident occurred amid the auspicious Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

The victims, traveling to the temple located on a hill, were part of the yearly pilgrimage to the sacred site. Police sources confirmed that the tragic event took place at Chikkindumadi.

The deceased individuals' remains have been transported to the hospital for autopsy. The community is in shock, grappling with the sudden and tragic loss of the pilgrims. Meanwhile, investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

