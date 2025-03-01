Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims En Route to Male Madeshwara

In a heart-wrenching incident in Kollegal Taluk, five pilgrims en route to the Male Madeshwara temple succumbed to a fatal collision with a truck. The accident occurred amid the auspicious Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

The victims, traveling to the temple located on a hill, were part of the yearly pilgrimage to the sacred site. Police sources confirmed that the tragic event took place at Chikkindumadi.

The deceased individuals' remains have been transported to the hospital for autopsy. The community is in shock, grappling with the sudden and tragic loss of the pilgrims. Meanwhile, investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)