Cinema's Influence on Society: Understanding Beyond Entertainment

Union Minister Suresh Gopi emphasized that while cinema may influence societal violence, it shouldn't be blamed entirely. He urged viewers to understand films, not just watch them. Highlighting the educational role of cinema, Gopi responded to concerns over violent movies encouraging aggression, stressing the importance of nurturing each child as a national asset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi acknowledged on Saturday the potential influence of cinema on societal violence, yet maintained films shouldn't be the sole scapegoat. Speaking in his capacity as Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, Gopi emphasized the importance of audience perception and understanding.

The Minister, also an actor, insisted that viewers should not passively watch but actively grasp the depicted content as more than mere entertainment. His nuanced stance followed inquiries regarding cinema's role in societal violence, highlighting a broader understanding rather than curtailing violent content outright.

This commentary comes amidst political discourse, including statements from Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, condemning films like RDX and Marco for allegedly spurring youth violence. Gopi also underscored the collective responsibility to nurture children as integral national assets, in response to a tragic student death linked to inter-peer conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

