Pioneering Innovations Unveiled at IINvenTiv 2023 Expo

The IINvenTiv 2023 Expo, organized by IIT Madras, showcased 185 groundbreaking innovations across sectors like AI, robotics, sustainable construction, and biotechnology. Highlights included IIT Hyderabad's 'HealthyRoute' app for pollution-aware navigation, a non-invasive glucometer, and bamboo-based bottle manufacturing. The event emphasized industry-academia collaboration and commercialization readiness.

Updated: 01-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:09 IST
The IINvenTiv 2023 Expo, hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, unveiled 185 groundbreaking innovations across a spectrum of fields including AI, robotics, and sustainable construction. Held as a flagship event by the Ministry of Education, the expo highlighted the pinnacle of technological advancements and research from top engineering institutes such as IITs, NITs, and IISc.

This year's edition showcased intriguing innovations such as IIT Hyderabad's 'HealthyRoute', an app integrating real-time air quality with traffic data to suggest healthier travel routes. Other standout displays included a non-invasive glucometer and an innovative system for producing bottles using bamboo powder, signalling significant strides towards sustainable industrial solutions.

The expo underscored the importance of bridging industry-academia gaps, emphasizing technologies at mature Technology Readiness Levels suitable for commercialization. The Ministry of Education aims to foster greater collaboration to translate these innovations into viable industry applications. The event also underlined the role of startups derived from institutional R&D, reflecting burgeoning opportunities within India's tech landscape.

