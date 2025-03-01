Left Menu

Build Your Own Masterpiece: LEGO and Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' Bloom

Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum collaborates with LEGO to create a build-your-own version of Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'. The 2,615-piece set mimics the painting's bold brush strokes and was unveiled amid fanfare. It allows enthusiasts to explore Van Gogh's artistry through interactive construction.

In an innovative collaboration, Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum and LEGO have launched a build-your-own version of Vincent Van Gogh's famous painting 'Sunflowers'. The project seeks to introduce Van Gogh's work to a wider audience through interactive 3D construction.

The 2,615-piece LEGO set replicates the distinctive style and composition of Van Gogh's 1889 masterpiece, complete with a specially crafted brick bearing the artist's signature. Museum curator Nienke Bakker expressed her hope that the set would familiarize more people with Van Gogh's life and artistry.

Enthusiastically received, the model went on sale as fans eagerly lined up to purchase it. Dutch fan Rienke Witmer, eager to blend her love for art and LEGO, plans to display the finished piece prominently at home.

