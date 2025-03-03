Left Menu

Brazilian Film 'I Am Still Here' Breaks Oscar Barrier

Brazilian film 'I Am Still Here,' directed by Walter Salles, made history by winning an Oscar in a main category. It tells Eunice Paiva's true story, set during Brazil's military dictatorship, highlighting her family's struggle. The victory coincided with Carnival, sparking nationwide celebrations.

Updated: 03-03-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian cinema achieved a historic milestone on Sunday when 'I Am Still Here' won Brazil its first Oscar in a main category. The film, set against the military dictatorship era, narrates the harrowing true story of a mother, Eunice Paiva, whose husband disappeared under the oppressive regime.

Director Walter Salles, while accepting the Oscar, dedicated it to Eunice Paiva. He praised her unyielding spirit and resilience, acknowledging the portrayal of her life by actresses Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro.

The film, adapted from Marcelo Rubens Paiva's memoir, revisits a painful chapter in Brazilian history, when the military regime detained, tortured, and forcibly disappeared many, including the Paiva family. Its Oscar win, notably during Brazil's Carnival, unleashed festive street celebrations across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

