Left Menu

Preity Zinta's Pilgrimage: A Journey of Faith and Family

Actor Preity Zinta shares her adventurous journey with her mother to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi for Mahashivratri. Despite challenges due to heavy crowds, the experience was fulfilling and filled with positive encounters. The trip emphasized the importance of parental devotion and was a cherished memory for Zinta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:37 IST
Preity Zinta's Pilgrimage: A Journey of Faith and Family
Preity Zinta
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta embarked on a spiritual journey to Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple for Mahashivratri with her mother, Nilprabha Zinta. The trip was an adventure marked by huge crowds and travel obstacles but was ultimately a rewarding experience for the actor and her family.

Zinta, known for her roles in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and 'Soldier', detailed the trip three weeks after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Despite the lack of VIP access and having to navigate congested streets on foot and by various rickshaws, Zinta said the positive energy of the crowd made the long journey worthwhile.

Reflecting on her mother's happiness during the trip, Zinta expressed that true service is to one's parents. The heartfelt journey concluded with a memorable midnight Arti, and Zinta cherished her mother's glowing smile as the ultimate blessing from the deities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025