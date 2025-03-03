Preity Zinta's Pilgrimage: A Journey of Faith and Family

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta embarked on a spiritual journey to Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple for Mahashivratri with her mother, Nilprabha Zinta. The trip was an adventure marked by huge crowds and travel obstacles but was ultimately a rewarding experience for the actor and her family.

Zinta, known for her roles in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and 'Soldier', detailed the trip three weeks after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Despite the lack of VIP access and having to navigate congested streets on foot and by various rickshaws, Zinta said the positive energy of the crowd made the long journey worthwhile.

Reflecting on her mother's happiness during the trip, Zinta expressed that true service is to one's parents. The heartfelt journey concluded with a memorable midnight Arti, and Zinta cherished her mother's glowing smile as the ultimate blessing from the deities.

(With inputs from agencies.)