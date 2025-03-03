Left Menu

Babu88Sports Scores Big: Samira Khan Mahi Named Brand Ambassador

Leading online sports news platform Babu88Sports partners with renowned Bangladeshi actress Samira Khan Mahi as its new brand ambassador. This collaboration highlights the synergy between entertainment and sports, leveraging Samira’s star power to enhance Babu88Sports’s brand visibility and create engaging experiences for sports enthusiasts across South Asia.

Babu88Sports, a prominent online sports news platform in South Asia, has announced its collaboration with celebrated Bangladeshi actress Samira Khan Mahi as the brand's new ambassador.

Samira, known for her versatility in the entertainment industry, will utilize her influence to boost Babu88Sports's presence, combining the realms of entertainment and sports.

This strategic partnership aims to captivate sports enthusiasts through exclusive promotions, interactive content, and special events, marking a significant step in the brand's innovative journey across Bangladesh, India, and Nepal.

