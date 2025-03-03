Babu88Sports Scores Big: Samira Khan Mahi Named Brand Ambassador

Babu88Sports, a prominent online sports news platform in South Asia, has announced its collaboration with celebrated Bangladeshi actress Samira Khan Mahi as the brand's new ambassador.

Samira, known for her versatility in the entertainment industry, will utilize her influence to boost Babu88Sports's presence, combining the realms of entertainment and sports.

This strategic partnership aims to captivate sports enthusiasts through exclusive promotions, interactive content, and special events, marking a significant step in the brand's innovative journey across Bangladesh, India, and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)