Uttar Pradesh's Vibrant Festivities: Shamli and Jaunpur Mahotsav
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is organizing grand festivals in Shamli and Jaunpur to showcase art, culture, and local attractions. The Shamli Mahotsav will run from March 7-10, and the Jaunpur Mahotsav from March 10-12. These events aim to enhance cultural tourism and attract both domestic and international visitors.
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is set to host major cultural festivals in Shamli and Jaunpur, according to an official release on Monday. The events will highlight the state's art, culture, and unique attractions for visitors.
The Shamli Mahotsav is scheduled from March 7 to 10, while Jaunpur will celebrate from March 10 to 12, featuring cultural performances, local crafts, and culinary delights. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the state's growing reputation as a tourism hub, rich in religious and natural offerings.
The state seeks to promote its traditional heritage—arts, crafts, and cuisine—to attract both domestic and international tourists. Venues like the VV PG College grounds in Shamli and the Shahi Fort in Jaunpur will host various highlights, including children's performances, a laser show, a poetry symposium, and mass weddings.
