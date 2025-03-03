Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Vibrant Festivities: Shamli and Jaunpur Mahotsav

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is organizing grand festivals in Shamli and Jaunpur to showcase art, culture, and local attractions. The Shamli Mahotsav will run from March 7-10, and the Jaunpur Mahotsav from March 10-12. These events aim to enhance cultural tourism and attract both domestic and international visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Vibrant Festivities: Shamli and Jaunpur Mahotsav
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is set to host major cultural festivals in Shamli and Jaunpur, according to an official release on Monday. The events will highlight the state's art, culture, and unique attractions for visitors.

The Shamli Mahotsav is scheduled from March 7 to 10, while Jaunpur will celebrate from March 10 to 12, featuring cultural performances, local crafts, and culinary delights. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized the state's growing reputation as a tourism hub, rich in religious and natural offerings.

The state seeks to promote its traditional heritage—arts, crafts, and cuisine—to attract both domestic and international tourists. Venues like the VV PG College grounds in Shamli and the Shahi Fort in Jaunpur will host various highlights, including children's performances, a laser show, a poetry symposium, and mass weddings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025