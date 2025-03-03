Tattoo Turmoil: Outrage Erupts over Controversial Lord Jagannath Tattoo

A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on a foreign woman's thigh has provoked widespread outrage in Odisha, culminating in the arrest of both the tattoo artist and his boss, local law enforcement officials confirmed.

The image went viral, causing a backlash among Jagannath followers who deemed its placement on the body disrespectful. The woman involved, along with the tattoo parlour owner, issued public apologies online.

Legal actions were taken after a complaint was lodged at Sahid Nagar police station, resulting in charges under Section 299 for insulting religious beliefs. Both the parlour owner and the artist face court proceedings, amid ongoing public discourse on cultural sensitivity.

