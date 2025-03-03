Left Menu

Tattoo Turmoil: Outrage Erupts over Controversial Lord Jagannath Tattoo

The tattoo of Lord Jagannath on a foreign woman's thigh has sparked outrage in Odisha, leading to the arrest of two individuals - the tattoo artist and his employer. The incident, deemed disrespectful by devotees, prompted public apologies amid legal action against the tattoo parlour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:32 IST
Tattoo Turmoil: Outrage Erupts over Controversial Lord Jagannath Tattoo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on a foreign woman's thigh has provoked widespread outrage in Odisha, culminating in the arrest of both the tattoo artist and his boss, local law enforcement officials confirmed.

The image went viral, causing a backlash among Jagannath followers who deemed its placement on the body disrespectful. The woman involved, along with the tattoo parlour owner, issued public apologies online.

Legal actions were taken after a complaint was lodged at Sahid Nagar police station, resulting in charges under Section 299 for insulting religious beliefs. Both the parlour owner and the artist face court proceedings, amid ongoing public discourse on cultural sensitivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025