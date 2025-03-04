Left Menu

The Second Asian Yogasana Championship: From Ancient Art to Global Sport

The second Asian Yogasana Championship will take place at Indira Gandhi Stadium from March 29 to 31. Supported by various organizations, the event aims to elevate Yogasana as a global competitive sport while celebrating its cultural significance. This championship signals a step towards inclusion in the Olympic curriculum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:56 IST
Sixteen countries are set to compete in the second Asian Yogasana Championship, scheduled from March 29 to 31 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. Organised in partnership with the Sports Ministry and Yogasana Bharat, the event aims to highlight Yogasana on an international platform, combining sporting excellence with cultural heritage.

Supported by the Olympic Council of Asia and other key bodies, the championship aspires to pave the way for Yogasana's inclusion in the Olympic program. India's Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, stated that the championship is both a celebration of ancient wisdom and a leap toward making Yogasana a globally recognized sport.

Asian Yogasana president, Sanjay Malpani, and World Yogasana secretary-general, Jaideep Arya, emphasized the significance of this event as a milestone for Yogasana, showcasing athleticism, precision, and artistry. Yogasana Bharat president Udit Sheth highlighted the commitment to advancing this ancient discipline and providing a platform for young athletes.

