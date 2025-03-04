Left Menu

India Launches Manekshaw Centre for National Security Innovation

The Manekshaw Centre of Excellence for National Security Studies and Research is established to enhance India's defence capabilities through cutting-edge research and indigenous innovation. A collaborative effort involving leading Indian institutes, the centre focuses on advanced technologies to improve national security, supporting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Updated: 04-03-2025 18:27 IST
In a significant move to enhance India's defence prowess, academic institutions have joined forces to establish the Manekshaw Centre of Excellence for National Security Studies and Research (MCOENSSR).

The nodal centre, backed by India's tri-service forces, will concentrate on pioneering research, innovation, and capacity building in defence and national security sectors, as announced by the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi.

A joint effort by IIIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Dharwad, and C-DAC aims to accelerate India's self-reliance initiative, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' by connecting academia, government, and industry to develop next-gen defence solutions.

The official inauguration at IIIT Delhi brought together stakeholders from academia, defence, and industry, heralding the centre as a hub for research, training, and re-employment programs for defence personnel transitioning to civilian roles.

Focusing on hybrid warfare and technological advances, MCOENSSR is set to play a pivotal role in India's national security strategy, translating research into practical military applications.

