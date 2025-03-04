Nationwide Expansion of Lord Venkateswara Temples: A Cultural Initiative

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B R Naidu is on a mission to establish Lord Venkateswara temples in every state capital of India. This ambitious project aims to strengthen the cultural and spiritual fabric of the nation by fostering temple tourism and societal development.

Tasked by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, B R Naidu has reached out to the chief ministers of various states, requesting them to allocate free land for this noble cause. The world-renowned Tirupati temple chairman highlighted that religious centers are vital for preserving culture and heritage.

Naidu contends that spiritual centers not only serve religious purposes but also contribute significantly to community growth and cultural preservation. The establishment of Srivari temples in major locations across the country is expected to advance India's rich cultural legacy.

