Pope Francis' Health Crisis: Vatican Reveals Latest Updates

Pope Francis remains in a stable condition following respiratory difficulties due to double pneumonia, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday. While he breathes with supplemental oxygen during the day, he requires a ventilation mask at night to aid his recovery.

The pope's medical team revealed that he faced two respiratory crises on Monday, prompting the extraction of mucus from his lungs. Despite improvement, doctors plan to continue his noninvasive ventilation therapy during sleep.

Argentinians gather for prayers at Gemelli hospital in Rome as the Vatican adapts to Lent preparations without Francis. A designated cardinal will substitute for him during Ash Wednesday and spiritual retreats. The Vatican emphasizes the importance of prayer and support during his recuperation.

