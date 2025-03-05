Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Crisis: Vatican Reveals Latest Updates

Pope Francis, aged 88, is stable but faces respiratory challenges following double pneumonia. He's using supplemental oxygen and a ventilation mask at night. His condition is stable but guarded, and the Vatican prepares for Lent without him. Argentinian prayers and support accompany his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:37 IST
Pope Francis' Health Crisis: Vatican Reveals Latest Updates
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis remains in a stable condition following respiratory difficulties due to double pneumonia, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday. While he breathes with supplemental oxygen during the day, he requires a ventilation mask at night to aid his recovery.

The pope's medical team revealed that he faced two respiratory crises on Monday, prompting the extraction of mucus from his lungs. Despite improvement, doctors plan to continue his noninvasive ventilation therapy during sleep.

Argentinians gather for prayers at Gemelli hospital in Rome as the Vatican adapts to Lent preparations without Francis. A designated cardinal will substitute for him during Ash Wednesday and spiritual retreats. The Vatican emphasizes the importance of prayer and support during his recuperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025