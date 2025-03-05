Left Menu

Celebrating Innovation: HT Media Crafting Bharat Awards 2025

The HT Media Crafting Bharat Awards 2025 celebrated individuals and organizations making significant contributions across various sectors in India. The event honored trailblazers in technology, cinema, and social impact, showcasing inspiring stories and recognizing leaders who are shaping Bharat's future through innovation, resilience, and meaningful change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:26 IST
The HT Media Crafting Bharat Awards 2025, held at ITC Grand Central in Mumbai, spotlighted trailblazing innovators reshaping India's landscape across diverse sectors. This prestigious event, organized by NewsReach and Fever Network, recognized outstanding contributions in technology, cinema, and social impact, going beyond traditional award categories to honor true changemakers.

Honorees included Sangram Singh, celebrated for his resilience in wrestling and motivational speaking, and Dia Mirza, recognized for her sustainability advocacy. The event highlighted leaders such as Avinash Tiwary and Swastika Mukherjee for their transformative roles in cinema, and various disruptors across industries, from fintech to environmental sustainability.

Beyond accolades, the awards fostered important conversations and connections, underscoring India's impressive startup ecosystem growth. This celebration of excellence emphasized the power of innovation, leadership, and the drive for a sustainable and inclusive future, affirming the vision of a self-reliant Bharat.

