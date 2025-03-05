Lewis Hamilton's transition to Ferrari promises to extend his influence beyond the confines of Formula 1. The British driver, known for his advocacy in social justice and fashion, has partnered with Ferrari in a move regarded as a marketing triumph even before his first race.

Hamilton's impact extends beyond the racetrack, reaching audiences unfamiliar with F1, through his involvement in fashion and film industries. His transition is eagerly watched both for his potential performance and his contribution to representation and diversity within the sport.

Through initiatives aimed at increasing diversity in Italy, Hamilton represents a broader cultural shift, akin to when soccer legends like Diego Maradona made an impact in the region. His approach fosters a sense of inclusion, hinting at potential long-term changes within and outside the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)