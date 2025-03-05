Left Menu

Chauraha Revival: Women's Leadership Through Poetry

The National Centre for the Performing Arts revives its 'Chauraha' tradition in collaboration with Axis Bank to celebrate International Women's Day. This event showcases multilingual poetry by women bureaucrats, blending leadership with lyrical expression, and highlights the rich cultural tapestry of India's linguistic diversity.

In celebration of International Women's Day, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has revived its iconic 'Chauraha' tradition with a special multilingual poetry event featuring women bureaucrats. Held under the open sky, this unique evening showcases the blend of leadership and lyrical expression.

Senior IAS officers are taking center stage, sharing evocative verses that underscore India's rich linguistic and cultural heritage. Set against the serene Tata Garden backdrop, this event promises an immersive experience that elevates women in leadership roles through art.

NCPA's Sujata Jadhav emphasized the event as a meaningful platform for women to express their voices. Partnering with Axis Bank, the initiative highlights the power of art to inspire dialogue, and encourages appreciation for women's wide-ranging contributions to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

