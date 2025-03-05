Uttar Pradesh’s Tribute to Ambedkar: An Ode to Heritage and Progress
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced the BJP government's tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar by naming hostels for SC/ST students after him. He criticized the opposition for neglecting Ambedkar's legacy. The government has initiated projects honoring historical figures and reinforcing commitments to social justice and development.
In a decisive move to honor the legacy of Bhimrao Ambedkar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that all new hostels for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students across the districts will be named after the revered leader.
Speaking at the UP Vidhan Sabha, Adityanath criticized opposition parties for failing to acknowledge Ambedkar's contributions while highlighting various initiatives taken by the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. These initiatives include constructing the Ambedkar International Centre and creating the 'Panch Teerth' to honor Ambedkar's legacy.
Emphasizing on further memorials, the CM promised developments at key historical sites in Uttar Pradesh. Criticizing the previous government for neglect, he emphasized new plans, including welfare schemes, digital libraries, and more, to continue fostering social justice and regional heritage under the BJP's governance.
