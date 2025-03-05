Journalists Injured in Pakistan-Afghan Border Clash

Three Afghan journalists were injured by shelling from Pakistan on Wednesday while reporting on the closure of a significant border crossing, according to a Taliban official. The crossing at Torkham, which has been closed since February 21 due to a dispute, is essential for trade and travel between the two nations.

Shelling incidents like this one are not uncommon at Torkham, which is frequently closed by either Pakistan or Afghanistan, typically following lethal confrontations or gunfire exchanges. Located in Pakistan's northwest and Afghanistan's east, Torkham is a strategic yet often contentious area.

The journalists injured include Shamshad TV's Hedayat Shah Hedayat, Pajhwok Afghan News' cameraman Wali Mohammad Shinwari, and Hurriyat Radio's Azizul Hassan Nomani. Both Shinwari and Nomani are in serious condition at Nangarhar Regional Hospital. The Pakistani government has yet to comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)