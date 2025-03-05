Left Menu

Journalists Injured in Pakistan-Afghan Border Clash

Three Afghan journalists were injured by shelling from Pakistan while reporting at the Torkham border crossing. Closed since February 21 over a bilateral dispute, this crossing is crucial for trade. The incident highlights ongoing tensions, with both nations previously closing the area amid conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three Afghan journalists were injured by shelling from Pakistan on Wednesday while reporting on the closure of a significant border crossing, according to a Taliban official. The crossing at Torkham, which has been closed since February 21 due to a dispute, is essential for trade and travel between the two nations.

Shelling incidents like this one are not uncommon at Torkham, which is frequently closed by either Pakistan or Afghanistan, typically following lethal confrontations or gunfire exchanges. Located in Pakistan's northwest and Afghanistan's east, Torkham is a strategic yet often contentious area.

The journalists injured include Shamshad TV's Hedayat Shah Hedayat, Pajhwok Afghan News' cameraman Wali Mohammad Shinwari, and Hurriyat Radio's Azizul Hassan Nomani. Both Shinwari and Nomani are in serious condition at Nangarhar Regional Hospital. The Pakistani government has yet to comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

