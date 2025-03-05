Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Set to Deliver Lecture at Oxford Amid Investment Talks in London

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is heading to London to deliver a lecture at Oxford University and hold investment meetings with industrialists. Her visit, scheduled for March 21, follows an invitation from Oxford's Pro-Vice Chancellor and aims to boost investment in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:55 IST
Mamata Banerjee Set to Deliver Lecture at Oxford Amid Investment Talks in London
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, is slated to travel to London later this month to deliver a lecture at the prestigious University of Oxford, according to a reliable source. This international engagement underscores her active role in seeking global partnerships.

Scheduled to depart on March 21, Banerjee's agenda includes a significant lecture at Oxford University, which she was invited to give by Pro-Vice Chancellor Jonathan Michie during the Bengal Global Business Summit in November 2023. Banerjee's lecture is set for March 27, with her itinerary also encompassing investment meetings with industrialists on March 25.

This marks Banerjee's second visit to the UK since 2017, indicating a sustained effort to attract foreign investments to West Bengal. Her recent international forays include trips to Spain and Dubai as part of the state's economic outreach initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025