Mamata Banerjee Set to Deliver Lecture at Oxford Amid Investment Talks in London

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, is slated to travel to London later this month to deliver a lecture at the prestigious University of Oxford, according to a reliable source. This international engagement underscores her active role in seeking global partnerships.

Scheduled to depart on March 21, Banerjee's agenda includes a significant lecture at Oxford University, which she was invited to give by Pro-Vice Chancellor Jonathan Michie during the Bengal Global Business Summit in November 2023. Banerjee's lecture is set for March 27, with her itinerary also encompassing investment meetings with industrialists on March 25.

This marks Banerjee's second visit to the UK since 2017, indicating a sustained effort to attract foreign investments to West Bengal. Her recent international forays include trips to Spain and Dubai as part of the state's economic outreach initiatives.

