Vyjayanthimala: A Legacy Beyond the Silver Screen

In a bid to quell circulating rumors, the family of the legendary actress Vyjayanthimala Bali has confirmed that she is in good health. Reports suggesting otherwise were dismissed as baseless on Friday by family and friends.

Carnatic musician Girijashankar Sundaresan took to Instagram to urge the public to verify news sources before sharing misinformation. His post was amplified by Nandini Bali, Vyjayanthimala's daughter-in-law.

Vyjayanthimala rose to fame with her role in 'Devdas' (1955), a contribution to Indian cinema that cemented her status as a film icon. After retiring from cinema, she ventured into politics and was honored with India's prestigious awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)