Mizoram Unites for Chapchar Kut: A Celebration of Tradition and Unity

Mizoram celebrates Chapchar Kut, the state's most important festival, with cultural performances and a call for unity among Mizo tribes. Chief Minister Lalduhoma stresses preserving Mizo traditions and ethics, urging cultural revival and cooperation. The festival, rooted in history, promotes unity beyond tribal differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:24 IST
  • India

In a vibrant display of culture and tradition, Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma urged the Mizo tribes to unite and celebrate their rich heritage as the northeastern state marked its grand Chapchar Kut festival.

Speaking at Lammual in Aizawl, Lalduhoma, as the 'Kut Pa' or festival father, stressed the importance of preserving Mizo forefathers' traditions and ethics, notably 'Hawihawmna,' which encompasses politeness and social harmony.

The festival saw thousands in traditional attire, with performances from Mizo and visiting cultural troupes, celebrating a tradition restored in 1973 after ending pre-Christian practices, including alcohol consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

