Navigating Complex Lives: 'Dabba Cartel's' Feminist Lens

'Dabba Cartel,' Netflix's gripping new series, follows Varuna, played by Jyotika, as she navigates the complex layers of family, career, and society. The show highlights the struggles of modern women striving for equality. Jyotika's portrayal underscores the everyday challenges women face, balancing multiple roles amid gender biases.

Jyotika (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The latest web series 'Dabba Cartel' on Netflix, starring Jyotika as Varuna, delves into the intricate lives of middle-class women balancing family, work, and social expectations. As Varuna becomes embroiled in a drug cartel, her story echoes the broader societal struggles of women seeking equality.

In conversation with ANI, Jyotika discussed her character's relatable challenges and the portrayal of feminism onscreen, stating that equality means removing hierarchies between men and women. She reflected on the need to give 100 per cent to numerous responsibilities, acknowledging the unceasing juggle between personal and professional roles.

The ensemble cast, including esteemed actors like Shabana Azmi and Nimisha Sajayan, is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, and created by Shibani Akhtar and her team, 'Dabba Cartel' delivers an authentic exploration of women's feminist perspectives intertwined with dramatic twists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

