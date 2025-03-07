Anticipatory Bail Granted to YouTuber Ashis Chanchlani Amidst Controversial Show Outrage

The Gauhati High Court has officially granted anticipatory bail to popular YouTuber Ashis Chanchlani. This decision is in response to a legal case initiated by city police after backlash surrounding the 'India's Got Latent' show.

Previously, the high court provided interim bail on February 18. According to Chanchlani's lawyer, Joyraj Borah, the high court's decision followed a review of the case documents.

Others involved in the case include prominent YouTubers and comics like Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. Controversy was sparked due to sensitive comments on parents and sex made during the show, leading to multiple FIRs across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)