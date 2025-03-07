Celebrating Cultural Heritage: Tawi Festival Kicks Off in Jammu

On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Tawi festival in Jammu, emphasizing the crucial role of art and culture in societal advancement and economic growth. The event also marked the Golden Jubilee of the Amar Mahal Museum and Library, signifying a celebration of the region's rich heritage.

During his speech, Sinha highlighted the transformative power of artists and writers in sparking societal change and boosting global knowledge. He argued that art is vital for building an enlightened society and fostering creativity among citizens. Sinha stressed the importance of harmonizing technology with the arts, stating that while science sustains civilization, society flourishes with artistic and intellectual contributions.

The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed the government's dedication to the dual goals of development and cultural heritage preservation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He urged for enhanced initiatives to instill cultural values in the youth and commended efforts by Dr. Karan Singh and the Hari Tara Charitable Trust for their contributions to the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)