Holi Celebration at Aligarh Muslim University: Tradition Meets Controversy
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to allow Holi celebrations at the Non-Resident Students Centre. A controversy arose when a right-wing group claimed Hindu students were denied permission. Despite political tensions, AMU officials confirmed Holi festivities on March 13 and 14, emphasizing the university's tradition of cultural harmony.
In response to demands for Holi celebrations, Aligarh Muslim University has authorized festivities at the Non-Resident Students Centre Hall on March 13 and 14, sidestepping a political controversy.
Tensions simmered when Hindu students were allegedly forbidden from organizing Holi events, prompting intervention calls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local BJP MP Satish Gautam assured support for the students.
University officials highlighted AMU's legacy of celebrating diverse cultures, stressing the need for harmony amid political provocations. The administration confirmed that facilities remain open to all students during the upcoming holiday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
