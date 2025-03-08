Madhoo's Triumphant Return: Embracing Change and Opportunity in the Film Industry

Renowned actress Madhoo, famous for her iconic roles in 'Roja' and 'Phool Aur Kaante', has expressed her enthusiasm about returning to the film industry during a pivotal time when topics like pay equality and women's safety are gaining substantial traction.

Madhoo, who took a hiatus to focus on personal life, made her cinematic comeback in 2008 with 'Kabhi Socha Bhi Na Tha' and has since appeared in various South Indian language films. Reflecting on the changes in the industry, she credits the new generation of female actors for championing the cause of equality and inspiring her return.

Set to feature in the upcoming Telugu film 'Kannappa' alongside stars like Akshay Kumar and Prabhas, Madhoo aims to pursue roles with the diligence akin to Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, hoping to embrace new challenges and fulfill her unaccomplished aspirations within the cinematic world.

