Bihar Cracks Down on Vulgar Bhojpuri Songs: A Cultural Movement
The Bihar Police have initiated a campaign against 'double-meaning' Bhojpuri songs in public, citing them as threats to women's safety and children's mental health. They plan to prosecute offenders under the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita. This effort is part of a wider cultural initiative supported by local legislators.
The Bihar Police have launched an initiative to combat the public playing of 'double-meaning' Bhojpuri songs, viewing it as a pressing social issue that jeopardizes women's safety and children's psychological well-being.
A circular from the Police Headquarters mandates that anyone involved in playing such songs at public events, on buses, trucks, or auto-rickshaws will face legal charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita.
This drive, previously discussed in the assembly, has gained support from legislators like Congress MLA Pratima Kumari, who called for vigorous measures against the promotion of such songs in films and online platforms.
