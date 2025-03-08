Bihar Cracks Down on Vulgar Bhojpuri Songs: A Cultural Movement

The Bihar Police have launched an initiative to combat the public playing of 'double-meaning' Bhojpuri songs, viewing it as a pressing social issue that jeopardizes women's safety and children's psychological well-being.

A circular from the Police Headquarters mandates that anyone involved in playing such songs at public events, on buses, trucks, or auto-rickshaws will face legal charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita.

This drive, previously discussed in the assembly, has gained support from legislators like Congress MLA Pratima Kumari, who called for vigorous measures against the promotion of such songs in films and online platforms.

