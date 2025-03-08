Cinevesture Film Festival Bridges Gaps with CineV-CHD Market Launch

The Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) has launched its second edition, announcing 22 market projects under the CineV-CHD banner in Chandigarh, set for March 20-23. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between filmmakers, investors, and distributors, marking the beginning of a series of planned film markets.

An eclectic mix of films features creators who have significantly contributed to the Indian film industry. The selection, spanning languages such as Hindi, Malayalam, and Marathi, includes established filmmakers and women-oriented projects. Notably, these projects represent a broad range of genres and stories.

Cinevesture collaborates with the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) to launch CineV-IFFLA, integrating South Asian projects into IFFLA's Industry Days Programme. This partnership, scheduled for May 2025, offers South Asian filmmakers networking opportunities with Hollywood producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)