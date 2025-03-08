Empowering Women: Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Unveiled with Enthusiasm
The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was enthusiastically announced at a vibrant International Women’s Day event, promising women a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500. The initiative, backed by a Rs 5,100 crore allocation, aims to empower women without independent income, transforming dreams into reality for many Indian women.
In a lively celebration at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was announced, promising a Rs 2,500 monthly allowance for women. The event, marked by rhythmic beats and joyous cheers, coincided with International Women's Day, highlighting the government's commitment to women's empowerment.
The scheme, announced by BJP National President JP Nadda, comes with a substantial allocation of Rs 5,100 crore, aiming to provide vital financial support to women lacking independent income sources. This initiative was widely welcomed, with attendees expressing hopes for a swift implementation.
Women attending the event expressed plans for the allowance, including fulfilling family needs and donating to religious causes, while hoping for prompt and efficient fund distribution. The announcement was celebrated by prominent BJP leaders, marking a significant step towards economic independence for women.
