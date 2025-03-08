Left Menu

Empowering Women: Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Unveiled with Enthusiasm

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was enthusiastically announced at a vibrant International Women’s Day event, promising women a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500. The initiative, backed by a Rs 5,100 crore allocation, aims to empower women without independent income, transforming dreams into reality for many Indian women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:47 IST
Empowering Women: Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Unveiled with Enthusiasm
  • Country:
  • India

In a lively celebration at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was announced, promising a Rs 2,500 monthly allowance for women. The event, marked by rhythmic beats and joyous cheers, coincided with International Women's Day, highlighting the government's commitment to women's empowerment.

The scheme, announced by BJP National President JP Nadda, comes with a substantial allocation of Rs 5,100 crore, aiming to provide vital financial support to women lacking independent income sources. This initiative was widely welcomed, with attendees expressing hopes for a swift implementation.

Women attending the event expressed plans for the allowance, including fulfilling family needs and donating to religious causes, while hoping for prompt and efficient fund distribution. The announcement was celebrated by prominent BJP leaders, marking a significant step towards economic independence for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025