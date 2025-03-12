Left Menu

Crusties by Cornitos: A Bold Adventure in Snacking

Cornitos launches Crusties, a new snack line with innovative flavors like Korean Chili and Fiery Peri Peri. Featuring comic strips on packaging, the snacks are baked using healthy corn oil, providing a unique experience for consumers. Available online and in stores, Crusties redefine snacking adventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:03 IST
  • India

Cornitos, a prominent innovator in India's snack industry, has introduced Crusties, a new range of bold and exciting flavors aimed at transforming the snacking experience. Available in varieties such as Korean Chili and Fiery Peri Peri, these snacks are crafted from a superior corn-based recipe and baked with healthy corn oil, catering to health-conscious consumers.

Each flavor is meticulously curated, with Korean Chili delivering a smoky and sweet punch, while Fiery Peri Peri offers a zesty dive into African bird's eye chili zest. The range also includes Sour Cream & Onion, as well as Cheese Balls and Honey Chili Potato Balls, all delivering unique taste sensations.

Adding a nostalgic twist, each Crusties pack features a comic strip, inviting snack lovers to relive the joy of comic reading. The products are available at shop.cornitos.in and retail outlets nationwide, where consumers are encouraged to explore the adventurous side of snacking.

