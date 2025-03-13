Holi Returns to Kartikeya Mahadev: A Celebration After 46 Years

For the first time in 46 years, the Holi festival was joyously celebrated at Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Khaggu Sarai on Thursday, drawing participants from various social and Hindu organizations. Elevated security measures were in place, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for the historic event.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shreesh Chandra, a significant police presence was deployed to facilitate the celebrations smoothly. He assured, 'Holi is being celebrated peacefully at the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Khaggu Sarai. There is no need for anyone to worry.' The temple, which reopened last December, was originally closed after riots in 1978.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district president Anand Agrawal expressed his joy at the temple festivities saying, 'After 46 years, we have had the fortune of playing Holi at the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple.' Participants thanked police efforts for maintaining security, which allowed everyone to fully immerse in the festive spirit.

