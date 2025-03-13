Left Menu

Holi Returns to Kartikeya Mahadev: A Celebration After 46 Years

For the first time in 46 years, Holi was celebrated at the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Khaggu Sarai amid tight security. The event drew participants from Hindu and social organizations, marking the temple's reopening after being closed following 1978 riots. Authorities ensured a peaceful environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:16 IST
Holi Returns to Kartikeya Mahadev: A Celebration After 46 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time in 46 years, the Holi festival was joyously celebrated at Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Khaggu Sarai on Thursday, drawing participants from various social and Hindu organizations. Elevated security measures were in place, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for the historic event.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shreesh Chandra, a significant police presence was deployed to facilitate the celebrations smoothly. He assured, 'Holi is being celebrated peacefully at the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Khaggu Sarai. There is no need for anyone to worry.' The temple, which reopened last December, was originally closed after riots in 1978.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district president Anand Agrawal expressed his joy at the temple festivities saying, 'After 46 years, we have had the fortune of playing Holi at the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple.' Participants thanked police efforts for maintaining security, which allowed everyone to fully immerse in the festive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025