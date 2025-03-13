Controversy Ignited: Holi Remarks Stir Political Tensions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sparked political outrage by endorsing controversial comments made by a police officer regarding the Holi festival. The officer suggested those who find the festival uncomfortable should stay indoors, a remark criticized by Congress as promoting 'roadside goon-like' mentality.

Congress' media head, Pawan Khera, condemned the Chief Minister's support, stating it went against the inclusive nature of Indian culture. He pointed out that in the past, Holi and Friday prayers have coincided peacefully, accusing the current government of fostering divisive sentiments.

Khera emphasized the enduring strength of India's civilization and culture, urging citizens to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm and harmony across all communities. He criticized any statements promoting religious division, reflecting on India's historical commitment to unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)