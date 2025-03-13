Left Menu

Controversy Ignited: Holi Remarks Stir Political Tensions

Congress condemns Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for supporting controversial remarks by a police officer regarding Holi. The officer suggested those uncomfortable with the festival should remain indoors. Congress argues that such divisive thinking disrespects India's united spirit, emphasizing peaceful coexistence across religions and festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sparked political outrage by endorsing controversial comments made by a police officer regarding the Holi festival. The officer suggested those who find the festival uncomfortable should stay indoors, a remark criticized by Congress as promoting 'roadside goon-like' mentality.

Congress' media head, Pawan Khera, condemned the Chief Minister's support, stating it went against the inclusive nature of Indian culture. He pointed out that in the past, Holi and Friday prayers have coincided peacefully, accusing the current government of fostering divisive sentiments.

Khera emphasized the enduring strength of India's civilization and culture, urging citizens to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm and harmony across all communities. He criticized any statements promoting religious division, reflecting on India's historical commitment to unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

