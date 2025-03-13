Left Menu

Goa and Lisbon Unite for Cultural Promotion

The Goa government has partnered with Lisbon-based Fundacao Oriente to boost Goa's cultural presence globally. This collaboration will involve international art exhibitions, performances, and literary events while fostering academic exchanges and research initiatives between the two regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:16 IST
  • India

In a landmark agreement, the Goa government has teamed up with the Lisbon-based cultural organization, Fundacao Oriente, to elevate the international profile of Goa's rich heritage.

This strategic partnership, sealed in Lisbon, aims to showcase Goa's vibrant art and culture through a series of global exhibitions, performances, and literary events.

Furthermore, the collaboration promises academic exchanges and research grants, strengthening Goa's cultural ties across Asia-Pacific, as highlighted by Minister Govind Gaude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

