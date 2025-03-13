Goa and Lisbon Unite for Cultural Promotion
The Goa government has partnered with Lisbon-based Fundacao Oriente to boost Goa's cultural presence globally. This collaboration will involve international art exhibitions, performances, and literary events while fostering academic exchanges and research initiatives between the two regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:16 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark agreement, the Goa government has teamed up with the Lisbon-based cultural organization, Fundacao Oriente, to elevate the international profile of Goa's rich heritage.
This strategic partnership, sealed in Lisbon, aims to showcase Goa's vibrant art and culture through a series of global exhibitions, performances, and literary events.
Furthermore, the collaboration promises academic exchanges and research grants, strengthening Goa's cultural ties across Asia-Pacific, as highlighted by Minister Govind Gaude.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- culture
- Fundacao Oriente
- art
- promotion
- heritage
- international
- partnership
- exhibitions
- Lisbon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mohit Bharat Patil: A Beacon of Youth and Cultural Heritage
Global Wellness Unites: The International Yoga Festival
Restoration of Ettumanoor Murals: Reviving Kerala’s Artistic Heritage
France Sets Its Sights on Ukraine's Critical Minerals Amid International Competition
BTTP Triumph: India’s Game Developers to Shine on International Stage