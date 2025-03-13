Goa and Lisbon Unite for Cultural Promotion

In a landmark agreement, the Goa government has teamed up with the Lisbon-based cultural organization, Fundacao Oriente, to elevate the international profile of Goa's rich heritage.

This strategic partnership, sealed in Lisbon, aims to showcase Goa's vibrant art and culture through a series of global exhibitions, performances, and literary events.

Furthermore, the collaboration promises academic exchanges and research grants, strengthening Goa's cultural ties across Asia-Pacific, as highlighted by Minister Govind Gaude.

(With inputs from agencies.)