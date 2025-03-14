Hema Malini Dazzles Vrindavan Mahotsav with Mesmerizing Dance

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini left audiences spellbound with her captivating Odissi and Kathak performances at the Vrindavan Mahotsav. Held in Bhubaneswar on Friday as a part of the Holi festivities, the event was organized by the esteemed flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

Among the attendees was Puri MP and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, who honored the charismatic actress with a silver filigree portrayal of Lord Jagannath. Malini, donned in an elegant yellow ensemble, expressed her joy in being part of the celebration and her deep connection to the state of Odisha.

Speaking to ANI, Malini stated, "I am here for Holi and a program at Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Gurukul. It's held annually during Holi, and this year I was invited to perform. Ratikant ji, a good friend, extended the invitation through Sri Sri University." Before leaving for Mumbai, she plans a visit to Jagannath Puri.

(With inputs from agencies.)