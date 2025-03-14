Left Menu

Hema Malini Dazzles Vrindavan Mahotsav with Mesmerizing Dance

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini captivated audiences at the Vrindavan Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar with her stunning Odissi and Kathak performances. The Holi celebration featured notable attendees, including Puri MP Sambit Patra, who honored Malini with a silver filigree artwork of Lord Jagannath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:28 IST
Hema Malini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini left audiences spellbound with her captivating Odissi and Kathak performances at the Vrindavan Mahotsav. Held in Bhubaneswar on Friday as a part of the Holi festivities, the event was organized by the esteemed flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

Among the attendees was Puri MP and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, who honored the charismatic actress with a silver filigree portrayal of Lord Jagannath. Malini, donned in an elegant yellow ensemble, expressed her joy in being part of the celebration and her deep connection to the state of Odisha.

Speaking to ANI, Malini stated, "I am here for Holi and a program at Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Gurukul. It's held annually during Holi, and this year I was invited to perform. Ratikant ji, a good friend, extended the invitation through Sri Sri University." Before leaving for Mumbai, she plans a visit to Jagannath Puri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

