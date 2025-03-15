Left Menu

Harmony and Colors: Holi Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh showcased interfaith harmony, with vibrant festivities unfolding in Barabanki, Lucknow, and Mathura-Vrindavan. Highlights included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's symbolic gestures and SP's traditional gatherings. Despite tight security due to Ramzan, revelers enjoyed a splendid Holi, emphasizing unity amidst diverse traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 08:46 IST
Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh unfolded peacefully, highlighting interfaith unity as people across the state embraced the festival. In Barabanki, communities from different religious backgrounds gathered to celebrate the colors' festival, showcasing a spirit of togetherness.

With Holi coinciding with the second Friday prayers of Ramzan, security was heightened in several areas. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in celebrations at the Gorakhnath temple. Adorned in saffron with colorful accessories, he spread joy by showering the crowd with flower petals and 'gulal'.

Prominent figures, including actor MP Ravi Kishan, added to the joyful atmosphere with folk songs, while Deputy Chief Ministers celebrated in Lucknow's vibrant gatherings. Despite some minor security incidents, the celebrations proceeded with drones and CCTV ensuring safety. The festivities underpinned a message of unity amidst diverse cultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

