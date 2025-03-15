Colors and Camaraderie: Chief Minister Celebrates Holi with Spiritual Leaders

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, marked the vibrant festival of Holi by mingling with saints and sages in Ujjain, including his former college junior and Mahamandleshwar of Juna Akhara, Swami Shaileshanand Giri. This gathering offered a nostalgic glimpse into their shared past.

During the celebrations, Swami Shaileshanand, who was prominently involved in student politics, applied 'gulaal' to Yadav, rekindling memories from their days at Madhav Science College, Ujjain. Yadav's dedication in those early days greatly contributed to the establishment of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the region.

In a gesture of goodwill during the 'Holi Ke Rang, Santon Ke Sang' event, Yadav pledged support for building ashrams in Ujjain, akin to those in Haridwar, while enjoying the festivities alongside members of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad.

(With inputs from agencies.)