Colors and Camaraderie: Chief Minister Celebrates Holi with Spiritual Leaders
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated Holi with saints and sages, including his college junior, Swami Shaileshanand Giri, in Ujjain. They reminisced about their student politics days. Yadav assured land would be allocated for ashrams in Ujjain, mirroring Haridwar.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, marked the vibrant festival of Holi by mingling with saints and sages in Ujjain, including his former college junior and Mahamandleshwar of Juna Akhara, Swami Shaileshanand Giri. This gathering offered a nostalgic glimpse into their shared past.
During the celebrations, Swami Shaileshanand, who was prominently involved in student politics, applied 'gulaal' to Yadav, rekindling memories from their days at Madhav Science College, Ujjain. Yadav's dedication in those early days greatly contributed to the establishment of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the region.
In a gesture of goodwill during the 'Holi Ke Rang, Santon Ke Sang' event, Yadav pledged support for building ashrams in Ujjain, akin to those in Haridwar, while enjoying the festivities alongside members of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Girish Kohli Remembers Sridevi: From 'Mom' to Never-Fulfilled Comic Aspirations
Environment norms: SC says there shall be no coercive action against Isha Foundation's Yoga and Meditation Centre in Tamil Nadu's Velliangiri.
Zalgiris Kaunas' Bold Move: Basketball for Ukraine
Prague Masters: Aravindh crushes Giri to surge ahead
Tiger found dead in Nilgiris district in TN