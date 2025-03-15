Left Menu

Colors and Camaraderie: Chief Minister Celebrates Holi with Spiritual Leaders

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated Holi with saints and sages, including his college junior, Swami Shaileshanand Giri, in Ujjain. They reminisced about their student politics days. Yadav assured land would be allocated for ashrams in Ujjain, mirroring Haridwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:41 IST
Colors and Camaraderie: Chief Minister Celebrates Holi with Spiritual Leaders
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, marked the vibrant festival of Holi by mingling with saints and sages in Ujjain, including his former college junior and Mahamandleshwar of Juna Akhara, Swami Shaileshanand Giri. This gathering offered a nostalgic glimpse into their shared past.

During the celebrations, Swami Shaileshanand, who was prominently involved in student politics, applied 'gulaal' to Yadav, rekindling memories from their days at Madhav Science College, Ujjain. Yadav's dedication in those early days greatly contributed to the establishment of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the region.

In a gesture of goodwill during the 'Holi Ke Rang, Santon Ke Sang' event, Yadav pledged support for building ashrams in Ujjain, akin to those in Haridwar, while enjoying the festivities alongside members of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025