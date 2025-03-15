Sharad Pawar Calls for Equestrian Statues at Talkatora Stadium
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the installation of three equestrian statues of Peshwa Bajirao I, Mahadji Shinde, and Malharrao Holkar at Talkatora Stadium. This site is pivotal in Maratha Empire's historical campaigns. He seeks intervention for necessary permissions.
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the installation of equestrian statues at Talkatora Stadium. The request involves statues of Peshwa Bajirao I, Mahadji Shinde, and Malharrao Holkar, notable figures in the Maratha Empire's military history.
Talkatora Stadium is historically significant due to its association with 18th-century Maratha campaigns against the Mughals. Pawar emphasizes that a Pune-based NGO had initially planned for busts; however, experts favor full-sized statues as more fitting tributes.
Pawar's letter highlights the need for Modi's intervention, urging directives to the New Delhi Municipal Corporation for authorization. The site, also significant for hosting the 98th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, gains further prominence under this proposal.
