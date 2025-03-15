Recognizing Excellence: The Padma Awards 2026 Open for Nominations

Nominations for the prestigious Padma Awards 2026 are now open. The awards, categorized into Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, honor individuals for their exemplary contributions across diverse fields, including art, sports, and science.

Eligible nominations must be submitted online via the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal by July 31, 2025. The awards, initiated in 1954, seek to highlight 'work of distinction' from individuals regardless of race or occupation, though government employees are generally ineligible.

This year, the focus remains on recognizing 'unsung heroes', particularly women, and the underrepresented sections of society, with the government urging citizens to participate actively in the nomination process. Detailed information and submission guidelines are available on the official Padma Awards website.

(With inputs from agencies.)