The Power of Sports: Uniting Nations, Inspiring Generations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a conversation with American podcaster Lex Fridman, underscored the unifying power of sports. He reflected on India's recent cricket victory over Pakistan, suggesting it illustrated India's superiority in the sport.

Highlighting the universal appeal of sports, Modi recounted the fervent football culture in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, where thousands gather to watch local football matches. The town has earned the nickname 'Mini Brazil' due to its passion for the game.

Modi expressed admiration for football icons Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, noting their immense impact on past and present generations. Despite admitting his lack of expertise, Modi emphasized how sports transcend mere games, fostering deeper connections among people worldwide.

