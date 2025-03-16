Left Menu

The Power of Sports: Uniting Nations, Inspiring Generations

Prime Minister Modi highlighted sports' unifying power in his conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman. He praised India's cricket triumph over Pakistan and the football passion in India, particularly in Shahdol. Despite not being a sports expert, Modi acknowledged legendary footballers Maradona and Messi's influence on different generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:35 IST
The Power of Sports: Uniting Nations, Inspiring Generations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a conversation with American podcaster Lex Fridman, underscored the unifying power of sports. He reflected on India's recent cricket victory over Pakistan, suggesting it illustrated India's superiority in the sport.

Highlighting the universal appeal of sports, Modi recounted the fervent football culture in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, where thousands gather to watch local football matches. The town has earned the nickname 'Mini Brazil' due to its passion for the game.

Modi expressed admiration for football icons Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, noting their immense impact on past and present generations. Despite admitting his lack of expertise, Modi emphasized how sports transcend mere games, fostering deeper connections among people worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025