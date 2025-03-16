Left Menu

Kanye West Drops Controversial Track Amid Legal Scandals Involving Diddy

Kanye West releases 'Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,' featuring Diddy amidst Diddy's legal troubles. The song includes collaborations with North West, King Combs, and Jasmine William. Diddy's legal battles continue as he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges, with Kanye voicing support despite past controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:16 IST
Kanye West (Photo/instagram/@kanyewestbianca). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Kanye West has released a new track titled 'Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,' spotlighting his collaborations with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, his own daughter North West, Diddy's son King Combs, and artist Jasmine William. The rapper unveiled the over-four-minute song on his X account, drawing attention in the music industry.

Intriguingly, the song begins with a phone conversation recording where West and Diddy exchange appreciative words. Diddy's voice is heard expressing gratitude towards West for looking after his children. West affectionately responds, emphasizing the deep respect and admiration he holds for Diddy.

The release coincides with Diddy's ongoing legal battles, as he faces serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. Prosecutors have laid out allegations against Diddy, accusing him of orchestrating coercive activities involving women and sex workers. Amid these controversies, Kanye West has publicly supported Diddy, advocating for his release from jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

