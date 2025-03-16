A Divine Connection: PM Modi’s Journey with Spirituality and Service

In a candid conversation on Lex Fridman's podcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared that he never feels lonely thanks to his unwavering belief in a divine presence. He attributes important life influences to spiritual figures like Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi, integrating their teachings into his life and leadership.

Delving into his spiritual journey, Modi recounted his experiences at the Ramakrishna Paramahansa Ashram, emphasizing the impact of figures such as Swami Atmasthananda. His childhood readings about Swami Vivekananda instilled the ethos that true fulfillment arises from service to others, an ideal echoed in his motto, 'Jan Seva hi Prabhu Seva hai'.

During the podcast, the ritual recitation of the Gayatri Mantra by Lex Fridman allowed Modi to underscore the synergy between spirituality and science in Indian traditions, highlighting their universally enduring wisdom. The Prime Minister's emphasis on Jan Bhagidari echoes Mahatma Gandhi's strategy of transforming India's freedom struggle into a public movement.

