Pope Francis' Hospital Recovery: A Symbol of Determination
Pope Francis, 88, is recovering from double pneumonia and is seen attending Mass in a chapel at Gemelli Hospital. The Vatican reports he is improving gradually but has not yet provided a discharge date. Despite health challenges, he plans to continue leading church reforms.
Pope Francis, at 88, has been seen in public for the first time since being admitted to Gemelli Hospital for severe double pneumonia. The Vatican released the image, showing the pontiff breathing unaided during a Mass at the hospital chapel.
According to a Vatican medical report, Pope Francis is gradually improving, slowly weaning off mechanical ventilation at night, though an exact discharge date remains uncertain. His lung history makes him vulnerable to respiratory ailments, also using physical therapy for knee and back pain.
Despite health struggles, Francis approved a new reform initiative for the Catholic Church, showing his dedication to continue his papal duties. Doctors outside his care anticipate a lengthy recovery, but the Pope's spirit remains undeterred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Global Health Update: From Flu Discussions to Weight-Loss Drug Wars
Pope Francis in Stable Condition Amid Health Concerns
Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia: A Glimpse at His Health and Resilience
Health Sector Headlines: WHO, Measles Outbreaks, and Drug Developments
Pope Francis on the Road to Recovery: Hope Amidst Health Challenges