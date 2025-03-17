Pope Francis' Hospital Recovery: A Symbol of Determination

Pope Francis, at 88, has been seen in public for the first time since being admitted to Gemelli Hospital for severe double pneumonia. The Vatican released the image, showing the pontiff breathing unaided during a Mass at the hospital chapel.

According to a Vatican medical report, Pope Francis is gradually improving, slowly weaning off mechanical ventilation at night, though an exact discharge date remains uncertain. His lung history makes him vulnerable to respiratory ailments, also using physical therapy for knee and back pain.

Despite health struggles, Francis approved a new reform initiative for the Catholic Church, showing his dedication to continue his papal duties. Doctors outside his care anticipate a lengthy recovery, but the Pope's spirit remains undeterred.

(With inputs from agencies.)