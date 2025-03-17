Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Hopeful Recovery and Continued Leadership Amid Health Trials

Pope Francis, 88, was hospitalized with double pneumonia. The Vatican released an image showing him without oxygen support, celebrating Mass. The pontiff's health is gradually improving, although challenges remain due to his age and medical history. Despite this, he continues to lead the Catholic Church, initiating reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 00:38 IST
The Vatican released an image of Pope Francis in the hospital, marking the first public sighting since he commenced treatment for double pneumonia. The 88-year-old pontiff, admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14, appears unaided in breathing, reflecting a positive turn in his health condition.

Francis is depicted sitting in a chapel, facing the altar, with no visible signs of supplementary oxygen, according to the Vatican. The photo was taken during a Mass celebration with other priests. Officials report the pope's health is gradually improving with less reliance on nighttime mechanical ventilation.

The pope's hospitalization coincides with his 12th anniversary as the head of the Catholic Church. Despite medical challenges, including a history of pleurisy and recent mobility issues, Francis approved a new three-year reform process for the Church, underscoring his commitment to continued leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

