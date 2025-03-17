A Lasting Tribute: Fans Honor Liam Payne with Memorial Bench

Fans of British singer Liam Payne have created a poignant tribute in Buenos Aires, where they inaugurated a memorial bench at the British Cemetery on Sunday. The once-vibrant performer met a tragic end after falling from a hotel window, and the bench stands as a testament to his enduring impact.

Echoing a cherished tradition of commemorating loved ones in public parks, the bench is inscribed with a lyric from One Direction's song 'History', capturing the affection of Payne's admirers. 'It means a lot for the fans to have this bench in Liam's name,' expressed 26-year-old Luana Bustamante during a somber ceremony marked by clouds and tears.

Visitors to the site not only lay floral tributes but can also leave messages for Payne's family through a newly placed red mailbox. The hope is these messages will reach the UK, sustaining the connection Payne's fans cherish so deeply.

(With inputs from agencies.)