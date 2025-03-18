Left Menu

'Chhaava' Smashes Records with 12 Million Ticket Sales on BookMyShow

Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' becomes the first Hindi movie to achieve 12 million ticket sales on BookMyShow. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life, grossing Rs 550 crore domestically. This milestone surpasses 'Stree 2', setting a new industry benchmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:31 IST
'Chhaava' Smashes Records with 12 Million Ticket Sales on BookMyShow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Chhaava,' starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has made history in the Indian cinema landscape by crossing 12 million ticket sales on BookMyShow.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and released on February 14, has grossed over Rs 550 crore at the domestic box office. It surpasses the previous record set by 'Stree 2.'

BookMyShow's COO, Ashish Saksena, praised 'Chhaava' for resonating with audiences across India, highlighting its success in major cities and attributing it to compelling narratives and performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025