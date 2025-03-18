'Chhaava' Smashes Records with 12 Million Ticket Sales on BookMyShow
Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' becomes the first Hindi movie to achieve 12 million ticket sales on BookMyShow. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life, grossing Rs 550 crore domestically. This milestone surpasses 'Stree 2', setting a new industry benchmark.
'Chhaava,' starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has made history in the Indian cinema landscape by crossing 12 million ticket sales on BookMyShow.
The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and released on February 14, has grossed over Rs 550 crore at the domestic box office. It surpasses the previous record set by 'Stree 2.'
BookMyShow's COO, Ashish Saksena, praised 'Chhaava' for resonating with audiences across India, highlighting its success in major cities and attributing it to compelling narratives and performances.
