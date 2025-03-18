Controversy Shadows Jharkhand's Sarhul Festival Amid Flyover Protests
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has assured the traditional celebration of Sarhul despite protests regarding a new flyover near a sacred site. Tribals demand removal of the ramp obstructing their religious site, organizing demonstrations and warning of a Ranchi shutdown if their concerns are not addressed.
In Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren affirmed on Tuesday that the Sarhul festival, a significant tribal celebration, will proceed with traditional zeal. This assurance comes amid growing protests against an under-construction flyover deemed to impede access to a sacred religious site.
In the assembly, BJP legislator C P Singh addressed the issue, stressing the tribal demand for the removal of the flyover ramp in Siram Toli. The ramp allegedly disrupts entry to their revered Sarna Sthal.
Protesting groups have dramatized their discontent, even conducting a mock 'funeral procession' for tribal legislators and threatening a Ranchi bandh unless the flyover's construction is halted.
