Prime Minister Modi Invites Astronaut Sunita Williams to India

In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to renowned NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, urging her to visit India following her nine-month mission at the International Space Station. The personal letter, dated March 1, was delivered through former astronaut Mike Massimino and publicly shared by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the strong emotional connection India shares with Williams, despite the vast geographic distance. He assured her of the nation's prayers for her health and mission success. Modi recollected his encounters with Williams and her late father and expressed immense pride in her accomplishments.

The letter also touched on Modi's discussions about Williams during his meetings with American leaders. Highlighting Williams' inspiring journey, Modi concluded with warm regards to her family, promising a warm reception upon her return to India after her space mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)