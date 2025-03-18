Left Menu

Democratic Dialogue Derailed: Gandhi's Call for Discussion Stifled

In a tense Lok Sabha session interrupted by protests, Rahul Gandhi criticized the lack of opportunity for opposition voices to be heard, especially concerning PM Modi's statements on the recent Mahakumbh. Gandhi emphasized the need for homage to the stampede victims and employment opportunities for youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:32 IST
Democratic Dialogue Derailed: Gandhi's Call for Discussion Stifled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a drama-filled Lok Sabha session on Tuesday, opposition protests temporarily halted proceedings following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about the Mahakumbh. This created friction, particularly with Rahul Gandhi, who argued that the opposition was muzzled in what he termed 'new India.'

Gandhi expressed a desire to address the House, specifically urging the Prime Minister to acknowledge those who lost their lives in the January 29 stampede during the Mahakumbh. He stressed that the event symbolized India's rich tradition and cultural heritage but also highlighted pressing issues of employment for the youth.

Opposition voices, echoed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, insisted they should have been allowed to express their views. Meanwhile, PM Modi maintained that the successful organization of the Mahakumbh showcased India's capability on a global stage and exemplified the spirit of a rising India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025