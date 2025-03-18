Democratic Dialogue Derailed: Gandhi's Call for Discussion Stifled

In a drama-filled Lok Sabha session on Tuesday, opposition protests temporarily halted proceedings following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about the Mahakumbh. This created friction, particularly with Rahul Gandhi, who argued that the opposition was muzzled in what he termed 'new India.'

Gandhi expressed a desire to address the House, specifically urging the Prime Minister to acknowledge those who lost their lives in the January 29 stampede during the Mahakumbh. He stressed that the event symbolized India's rich tradition and cultural heritage but also highlighted pressing issues of employment for the youth.

Opposition voices, echoed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, insisted they should have been allowed to express their views. Meanwhile, PM Modi maintained that the successful organization of the Mahakumbh showcased India's capability on a global stage and exemplified the spirit of a rising India.

(With inputs from agencies.)